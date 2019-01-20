More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Super Bowl LII That was for the 2009 Vikings? Rams march into New Orleans, win NFC title game 26-23 in overtime
More from Star Tribune
Super Bowl LII That was for the 2009 Vikings? Rams march into New Orleans, win NFC title game 26-23 in overtime
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast: Clear skies, below-zero temperatures
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Sunny and frigid
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Sunny with a high of 9
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Wild
New players help Wild beat Blue Jackets
Wild beat reporter Sarah McLellan recaps the 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets in her Wild wrap-up.
Wild
Two-goal first period key in Wild's win over Blue Jackets
Coach Bruce Boudreau discusses the Wild's 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets Saturday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.