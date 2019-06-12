More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast: Clear and cool, low 47
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Cousins: Next level is all about winning
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins says even if he has a career season, it's won't be considered taking it to 'the next level' unless the team wins in the playoffs
Vikings
Steve Jordan to be added to Vikings' Ring of Honor
Former Vikings tight end Steve Jordan who played 13 years with the team, will be added to the Ring of Honor
Sports
Man charged as accomplice in David Ortiz shooting
A man has been charged in relation to the shooting that injured retired Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Cool and becoming sunny, high 70
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast