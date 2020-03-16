More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Chance of rain, then clear
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Minnesota Legislature scales back operations for next month
The coronavirus pandemic will radically alter how the 2020 session will unfold for the foreseeable future.
Coronavirus
Allina incident commander: 'We all saw those photos of the nurses in China'
The ability of the novel coronavirus to spread quickly to health care workers in China means that health care workers in the U.S. need to be prepared.
Coronavirus
Fauci: More tests available in 'a week or so'
The effort initially was hobbled by delays in getting testing kits out to public health labs, but the stumbles have continued, leading scientists to conclude that the virus has taken root in more places than government officials say.
Coronavirus
M Health Fairview providing drive-up testing for COVID-19
M Health Fairview is providing an opportunity for patients to get tested for the new coronavirus without entering the hospital. Patients call ahead for screening, then drive to one of four designated clinics for drive-up swabbing.