Lynx
Maya Moore is All-Star MVP for third consecutive year
Maya Moore from the Minnesota Lynx was named the WNBA All-Star MVP for the third year in a row.
Twins
Dozier: Got to take trades as motivation
Twins second baseman Brian Dozier says as much as it hurts to lose Eduardo Escobar, the Twins have to use the trade as motivation in pennant race.
Twins
Levine: Sorry Escobar didn't find out from us
Twins general manager Thad Levine says he regrets that Eduardo Escobar learned he'd been traded from media reports, and not from the team.
Twins
Falvey: Twins trades were right decision
Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey says he didn't let the emotion of one game or one week affect his evaluation of the season, or influence his decision to trade Ryan Pressly and Eduardo Escobar.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 63 and cloudy; another nice weekend day ahead
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
