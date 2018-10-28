More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Gophers
Pitino on Sunday's Gophers basketball scrimmage
Gophers men's basketball scrimmage highlights and coach Richard Pitino postgame recap Sunday at the Barn
Video
Evening forecast: Blue skies and dry
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Sunny and breezy
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Damp and breezy
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Wild
Bruce Boudreau impressed with Wild's defense vs. Colorado
Wild coach Bruce Boudreau discusses the 3-2 win over the Avalanche.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.