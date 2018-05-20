More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: 70s, cloud cover cools metro area
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
MN United
Coach Adrian Heath on Loons' 1-1 draw with Kansas City
The Minnesota United played host to Sporting Kansas City on Sunday.
Twins
Morrison: A HR anywhere else, but oh well
Twins first baseman Logan Morrison says his tie-breaking double off the right field wall Sunday would have been a home run in any park but Target Field, "but oh well."
Twins
Odorizzi: Blister didn't bother me much
Twins righthander Jake Odorizzi says he developed a blister on his pitching hand Sunday, but "I've dealt with them a lot in my career."
Video
Forecast: Sunny and pleasant; high of 70
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
