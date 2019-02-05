More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Local
Homeless man suffering from frostbite reunited with dog
Jay Mitchell, hospitalized in the burn unit at HCMC the past week after suffering from severe frostbite in his feet, became emotional after he was reunited with his dog Hero.
Video
Evening forecast: 2-4" of snow before it ends later
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: 2" to 4" today, more Wednesday night
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Week's part one of snow; 3-5" likely
A second dump of snow is expected Wednesday night into Thursday.
Nation
Resort keeps tradition of harvesting ice from lake
When the ice on Squam Lake in New Hampshire is at least 12-inches thick, workers at a rustic resort gather to take part in a winter tradition that's more than 120-years-old. They harvest ice so that in the summer, guests of Rockywold-Deephaven Camps can cool their water, soda and beer bottles – not in refrigerators, but in antique iceboxes.
