Prison guard emptied trash as suicidal girl called for help
Records show a guard at a troubled Wisconsin youth prison took out the garbage before responding to a suicidal inmate's call for help.
East Metro
In a home built on old car battery casings, White Bear Lake couple scramble for answers
Bernie Brown worries old battery casings may be behind health struggles.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis City Council reappoints civil rights director Velma Korbel over some concerns
Velma Korbel will continue to lead the department in charge of enforcing labor and anti-discrimination laws.
Minneapolis
Man charged in fatal north Minneapolis shooting
As of Friday morning, the suspect's initial court appearance hadn't been set.
Local
After a 'very scary day,' Superior now getting back to normal
The evacuation order was issued Thursday when a massive oil refinery fire burned for hours and threatened to rage out of control in this Twin Ports city.
