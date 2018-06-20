More from Star Tribune
Twins
Calhoun's HR in 10th gives Angels 4-3 win over Mariners
Kole Calhoun's reemergence from a dreadful start continued for the Los Angeles on Friday with a game-ending home run on the first pitch of the bottom of the 10th inning.
Twins
Walk-off loss at Fenway caps painful day for Twins
Boston's Mookie Betts blasted a 10th-inning fastball off the Twins' Matt Belisle - who was forced into action after Ryan Pressly became the second Minnesota player traded Friday.
MN United
Mexico's top soccer teams making inroads into U.S. television markets
Clubs in Mexico sell their TV rights individually, and both Tijuana and Monterrey have signed up with Fox Sports — which will be showing their home games on FS1 and FS2 this year
Twins
Escobar to Arizona a 'punch in the gut' to Twins players; Pressly dealt to Houston
The Twins were busy Friday - off the field. They traded Eduardo Escobar to the Diamondbacks for three Class A prospects, and also sent Ryan Pressly to Houston for two prospects.
