More From Sports
Golf
Romo will tee off at home in Nelson for 2nd PGA Tour chance
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will get to play at home when he gets another shot on the PGA Tour.
Twins
Escape the snow with the sights and sounds of Twins spring training
Star Tribune photographer Anthony Souffle captured some of the excitement and warm weather at the Minnesota Twins spring training in Fort Myers, Fla.
Twins
Moustakas has unfinished business in Milwaukee
Mike Moustakas fell one win shy of reaching the World Series with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Twins
AP source: Machado, Padres agrees to $300M, 10-year deal
With their city's long-suffering fans desperate for a winner, the rebuilding San Diego Padres delivered their splashiest free agent signing ever by agreeing with All-Star infielder Manny Machado on a $300 million, 10-year deal.
Twins
Manfred: Slow market may be 'much ado about nothing'
Hours after Manny Machado agreed to a $300 million, 10-year deal with San Diego, baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said the slow free-agent market is "a little much ado about nothing if in fact those players all sign at the end of the day."
