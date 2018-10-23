More from Star Tribune
World
Fierce Hurricane Willa closes in on Mexican resort area
Hurricane Willa roared into a cluster of Mexican islands holding a prison colony and headed for a Tuesday afternoon collision with a stretch of the country's Pacific coast, its 120 mph (195 kph) winds and high waves threatening high-rise resorts, surfing beaches and fishing villages.
Bolton says Russia hurt itself by meddling in US vote
U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said Tuesday that he told Russian officials that the Kremlin has hurt itself by meddling in the U.S. election.
Palestinians: Israeli fire kills teen at Gaza protest
Gaza's Health Ministry says a 17-year-old Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire during a protest along the perimeter fence with Israel.
Hungary's Orban says EU elections are decisive for migration
Hungary's prime minister on Tuesday repeated claims that the leadership of the European Union wants to create a "European empire" which would subjugate the continent's nation-states. He also accused European leaders of deliberately failing to stop the flows of migrants into the continent.
Turkish president: Saudis must name masterminds of killing
Saudi Arabia must identify those who ordered the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and turn over the suspects for trial, the Turkish president said Tuesday in remarks that carefully ratcheted up pressure on a country that is a source of investment for Turkey, but also a rival for influence in the Middle East.
