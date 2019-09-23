More from Star Tribune
Mexico mourns police commanders killed in 2 states
A police commander in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato was killed Monday by unidentified attackers, local officials said.
World
Dutch reinforce major dike as seas rise, climate changes
Rising up in a thin line through the waters separating the provinces of North Holland and Friesland, the 87-year-old Afsluitdijk is one of the low-lying Netherlands' key defenses against its ancient enemy, the sea. With climate change bringing more powerful storms and rising sea levels , the dike is getting a major makeover.
World
The Latest: Biggest polluters did not make climate pledge
The Latest on the Climate Action Summit taking place at the United Nations (all times local):
World
20 killed, 70 hurt in protests in Indonesia's Papua province
At least 20 people were killed Monday, including three shot by police, in violent protests by hundreds of people sparked by rumors that a teacher insulted an indigenous student in Indonesia's restive Papua province, officials said.
World
Canada says border officials followed rules in Huawei arrest
Canada's attorney general said Monday that officials followed the law when they detained a top Chinese tech executive at Vancouver's airport and the defense has no proof to substantiate its "conspiracy theory" that she was illegally arrested.