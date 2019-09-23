World leaders are gathering at the United Nations on Monday to say they will do more to prevent a warming world from reaching even more dangerous levels, but as they made their pledges, they conceded it was not enough. And even before world leaders made their promises in three-minute speeches, 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg in an emotional speech chided the leaders with the repeated phrase, "how dare you?"

World leaders are gathering at the United Nations on Monday to say they will do more to prevent a warming world from reaching even more dangerous levels, but as they made their pledges, they conceded it was not enough. And even before world leaders made their promises in three-minute speeches, 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg in an emotional speech chided the leaders with the repeated phrase, "how dare you?"