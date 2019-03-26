More from Star Tribune
The Latest: Legal experts question Smollett outcome
The Latest on the case against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett (all times local):
National
Supreme Court tosses $315 million award in USS Cole lawsuit
The Supreme Court on Tuesday threw out a nearly $315 million judgment against Sudan stemming from the USS Cole bombing, saying Sudan hadn't properly been notified of the lawsuit.
National
Sen. Kamala Harris to headline Detroit NAACP fundraiser
Democratic presidential hopeful and California Sen. Kamala Harris will highlight a fundraiser for the Detroit NAACP branch.
National
Senate shuns Green New Deal amid claims of bad faith
The Senate on Tuesday defeated a proposal to take up the Green New Deal as both parties shunned an opportunity to debate a comprehensive climate change plan offered by Democrats.
Nation
Cases of donated water found in old Flint school
Numerous cases of bottled water have been discovered inside a former school in Flint, Michigan.