Minneapolis City Council committee to vote on ordinance to regulate electric scooters
New rental business could mean electric vehicles will be scattered around city.
West Metro
Man seeking damages from hitting escaped cow can sue the farmer
A Fillmore County man can sue a farmer for injuries he sustained after he hit an escaped cow wandering on a highway, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled Monday.
Local
Washington County gets a second homeless shelter
It's Washington County's second; advocates say much more housing is needed
East Metro
Barbara Carlson, former talk radio host, politician and bon vivant, dies at 80
In the end, the return of lung cancer she thought she'd beaten four years ago finally did what political opponents and the people she skewered on her radio show never could: Silence "Babs."
South Metro
U sells UMore Park land to housing developer
A decade after University of Minnesota officials first imagined UMore Park as a utopian eco-village, a more modest plan for developing the nearly 5,000-acre property in Dakota County is taking shape.
