Nation
South Dakota State football coach pleads no contest to DUI
South Dakota State University football coach John Stiegelmeier has pleaded no contest to drunken driving.
Variety
Navy's new attack submarine named Colorado to join the fleet
A new attack submarine is set to join the U.S. Navy in a ceremony in Connecticut.
Nation
Toys R Us closing stirs up memories, a little guilt
You could argue I had already grown out of Toys R Us by the time I first set foot in one.It was 1991. I was…
Variety
Fading wolf population to be restored at Lake Superior park
Federal officials have tentatively decided to transport 20-30 gray wolves to Isle Royale National Park in Michigan over the next three years to replenish a population that has nearly died out because of inbreeding and disease.
National
Corinthian students will only see partial loan relief
The Department of Education has begun notifying some former Corinthian Colleges students that it will forgive only one-half or less of their federal student loans, even though the students were defrauded by the now-defunct schools, the Associated Press has learned.
