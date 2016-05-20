More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Blast at home in Pakistani border town kills 7, wounds 10
A Taliban-linked Pakistani cleric and six of his family members were killed in a powerful explosion at the cleric's home in a remote southwestern town near the border with Afghanistan, police and a government official said Friday.
World
Putin urges high voter turnout ahead of Russian election
President Vladimir Putin has urged Russians to cast ballots in Sunday's election, which he is certain to win, saying that the vote will shape the country's future.
World
Russia will expel British diplomats in poisoning standoff
Russia said Friday that it will expel British diplomats and halt high-level meetings with the U.K. in an increasingly global standoff over the nerve agent attack on an ex-spy — but still isn't saying who will be kicked out or when.
World
7 U.S. service members killed in helicopter crash in Iraq
The Pentagon says all seven service members aboard a U.S. helicopter that crashed in Iraq were killed.
World
The Latest: Monitors: Airstrikes kill 46 in Syria's Ghouta
The Latest on developments in Syria's seven-year civil war (all times local):
