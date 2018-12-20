More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Baldwin still showing up for Seattle in injury-filled season
Doug Baldwin knows he's fortunate to have spent eight years in the NFL and to have established himself as one of the better players on several elite teams.
Gophers
Wisconsin QB Hornibrook sidelined for bowl game, Coan starts
Wisconsin will start Jack Coan at quarterback in the Pinstripe Bowl against Miami with Alex Hornibrook sidelined by a recurrence of concussion symptoms.
Vikings
Reid's coach, teammates annoyed at latest random drug test
While Eric Reid is "not surprised" he's been drug tested by the NFL six times in the past 11 weeks, his Panthers teammates and coaches are growing increasingly annoyed at the frequency of the league's "random" drug testing policy.
Vikings
NFL suspends Patriots' Gordon for substance abuse violation
Patriots receiver Josh Gordon was suspended indefinitely Thursday by the NFL for violating an agreement that allowed him to play after multiple drug suspensions, casting doubt on whether the talented but troubled playmaker would ever play in the league again.
Vikings
Packers' Davante Adams has club receiving records in sight
At some point soon, Davante Adams will reach out to an old friend, someone who instilled the kind of good habits that have helped make the Green Bay Packers star one of the best receivers in the NFL.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.