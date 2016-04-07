Gophes highly touted recruit Casey Mittelstadt is unsure if he'll accelerate his education and enroll at the U next fall as a 17-year-old freshman. For now, the Eden Prairie star plans to enjoy his time skating with the U.S. National U18 Team.

Gophes highly touted recruit Casey Mittelstadt is unsure if he'll accelerate his education and enroll at the U next fall as a 17-year-old freshman. For now, the Eden Prairie star plans to enjoy his time skating with the U.S. National U18 Team.