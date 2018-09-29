More from Star Tribune
Top N. Korean official: Peace is possible, but only if U.S. ends hostility
Calling for more trust, North Korea's foreign minister urged the United States to keep moving past what he called seven decades of entrenched hostility.
The Latest: Canada delays UN speech amid trade talks with US
The Latest on the U.N. General Assembly (all times local):
Is planet's goose cooked? Feds' analysis seems to say so
WASHINGTON – Last month, deep in a 500-page environmental impact statement, the Trump administration made a startling assumption: On its current course, the planet…
'United' or 'Nations'? Balance is UN's existential question
After the world's leaders spent thousands upon thousands of words on the subject this past week, the foreign minister of Papua New Guinea boiled it down to just six of them on Saturday.
India, at UN: Pakistan is harboring terrorists
India's foreign minister accused neighboring Pakistan of harboring terrorists in an angry speech Saturday before the U.N. General Assembly and rejected the notion that India is sabotaging peace talks with Pakistan, calling it "a complete lie." Hours later, Pakistan shot back in its own speech, declaring that India "preferred politics over peace."
