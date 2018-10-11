More from Star Tribune
Local
Northern Minn. gets first taste of winter; up to 17 inches of snow bury parts of N.D.
The swath of snowfall in Minnesota stretched from Roseau to south of Proctor, according to the National Weather Service.
National
Gov. Mark Dayton heads for third back surgery
Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton will undergo another back surgery.
National
Wisconsin agency investigated worker who talked to reporter
Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel investigated a former assistant attorney general after he made critical remarks in a newspaper story, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday.
National
Nicholson cuts ad in support of Vukmir in Senate race
Defeated Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson appears in a new television ad attacking Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and voicing his support for GOP nominee Leah Vukmir.
Local
Carver County deputies who shot, killed Chanhassen teen won't be charged
Archer Amorosi charged at officers after he implored them to shoot him, the report said.
