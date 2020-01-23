More from Star Tribune
Investors take wait-and-see approach during Best Buy's investigation into CEO's conduct
stock took an initial dip, but is back to trading at near record highs.
Variety
No contest plea in crash that killed workers after hurricane
A man prosecutors say was high on drugs when his pickup truck fatally struck three utility workers in the Florida Panhandle as they were repairing power lines after Hurricane Michael faces the possibility of life in prison.
Business
US fines Delta $50,000 for booting off 3 Muslim passengers
Delta Air Lines is being fined $50,000 for ordering three Muslim passengers off planes even after the airline's own security officials cleared them to travel.Delta…
National
For businesses, virus in China fans fear and uncertainty
China's worst health crisis in years has sparked fear and uncertainty for businesses from North America to Asia that depend on trade in the affected…
Music
Doubts loom over nominating process for Grammy Awards
Questions have loomed for years around the nominations process for the Grammy Awards, but the doubts reached a new level this week after the Recording Academy's just-ousted CEO claimed the show is rigged and full of conflicts of interest.