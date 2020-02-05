More from Star Tribune
Congress urged to pass anti-doping bill before Olympics
The head of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency urged Congress on Wednesday to pass a bill criminalizing international doping conspiracies before this summer's Tokyo Olympics, saying it would be a strong deterrent in the absence of adequate punishment for past Russian doping.
Golf
Mickelson looking for momentum after year getting 'crushed'
Optimism is never in short supply for Phil Mickelson, and it was especially high when he left the Monterey Peninsula last year with his 44th career PGA Tour victory and his fifth title in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Vikings
Welcome back: Berry returns to Browns as NFL's youngest GM
As Andrew Berry waited to be welcomed back as Cleveland's new general manager, his baby son, Kairo, let out a couple of cranky cries before settling down for a nap.
Nation
Andy Reid tells parade-goers Chiefs will win again next year
Hundreds of thousands of Kansas City Chiefs fans braved sub-freezing wind chills on Wednesday to celebrate the team's first Super Bowl victory in 50 years, and if Coach Andy Reid is to be believed, they'll be back for an encore next year.
Loons
United wins friendly, await Reynoso while Amarilla arrives
United beats USL Championship team Charleston Battery 3-2 in preseason friendly, welcome one newcomer while waiting on another