Home & Garden Half of St. Paul's iconic 'double house' listed for $2.35M — complete with half a skyway
Minneapolis
Outside Trump's Minneapolis rally, some tried to bridge bitter divide
Between the raised middle fingers, the burning banner and the bellowing bullhorns came a few friendly moments.
Local
Loons likely to disappear from Minnesota, new report warns
Minnesota is one of the country's fastest-warming states, largely because of its northern location and warming winters.
National
Minnesota officials consider removing protections for wolves
At its low point in the 1950s, Minnesota's gray wolf population was estimated to be just 400 animals. As of 2018, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources estimates there are over 2,600 gray wolves in the state.
Variety
Wisconsin boy sparks campaign to find bone marrow donors
Don't call Holden Zarda a superhero, because they aren't real.
National
Police pool resources in small towns, rural Wisconsin areas
For Lodi Police Officer Caleb Hartmann, working night patrols alone in a small city means more freedom to explore — and learning to be proactive.