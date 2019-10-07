More from Star Tribune
National
The Latest: Disabled Wisconsin lawmaker makes emotional plea
The Latest on Wisconsin Assembly debate over rule changes, accommodations for disabled lawmaker (all times local):
Minneapolis
Minneapolis Democrats gather at City Hall to criticize Trump's leadership
Hours before President Donald Trump arrives in the Twin Cities, a delegation of elected Democratic officials from Minneapolis gathered in the City Hall rotunda to…
Minneapolis
Minneapolis awaits Trump, crowd of protesters downtown
Some estimate more than 10,000 people will flood downtown to oppose the president's visit, with two dozen disparate groups planning to protest. They'll be met by counterdemonstrators supporting the president. The rally is scheduled for 7 p.m . at Target Center.
National
Foundation gives UW vet school $15m for building project
A foundation that supports University of Wisconsin-Madison research has given the college's School of Veterinary Medicine a $15 million gift to jump-start renovations and new construction.
Local
Minnesota seat-belt crackdown snags more than 4,400 drivers
Nearly 100 were ticketed for child seat violations during the two-week safety campaign.