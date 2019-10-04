More from Star Tribune
More Homer Hankies should arrive in Twin Cities on Saturday
Demand has exceeded expectations, with more than 200,000 sold so far
East Metro
Bloomington mosque leaders unnerved by photographers
Strangers bearing still and video cameras have come and lingered in the parking lot or walked around the building, officials say.
Local
Eau Claire woman becomes teacher at school she attended
As a second-grader, Kerry Benedict recalls one of her teachers at Longfellow Elementary School asking the age-old question: "What do you want to be when you grow up?"
National
A small hospital saved amid rural health crisis in Wisconsin
When Ryan Neville was brought on as the chief executive of Memorial Medical Center, the sole hospital serving Clark County, Wisconsin, it could not get a bank loan.
National
Minnesota Legislature considers 'Clean Energy First' policy
The centerpiece of DFL lawmakers' plans to fight the climate crisis is a mandate that would make the energy grid carbon-free by 2050. But at the Minnesota Capitol, another climate measure, this one known as "Clean Energy First," has drawn just as much attention — and may have better odds of becoming law.