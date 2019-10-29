More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
Minneapolis tries again to set nickel fee on plastic, paper bags
The Legislature blocked the city's efforts to ban plastic bags in 2017.
Duluth
Execution-style murder in Iron Range woods draws life term for shooter
The 33-year-old victim was marched into the woods blindfolded and shot twice in the face.
State + Local
'Troubling dysfunction' at Minn. agency led to overpayments, report says
Legislative auditor said the $29 million in overpayments to two Indian bands for opioid treatment was "inexcusable" and called for deep reforms at DHS.
Local
Rodent misidentification led to Goldy Gopher's stripes
The smiling, bucktooth rodent was first modeled after a chipmunk.
St. Paul
Voters to weigh in on St. Paul's trash plan next week
Both sides hone their arguments in the week before Election Day.