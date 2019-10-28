More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Duluth
Duluth looks at tiny homes to address housing shortage
Eliminating the size requirement could be one part of housing solution.
State + Local
Heated race for East Side seat draws diverse candidate slate
The candidates are split on what has become the most contentious issue of the election: whether to jettison the city's year-old program for trash collection.
St. Paul
Two homicides in St. Paul bring city's total to 26 for year
The two homicides continued a violent streak in St. Paul. Nine people were killed in the city in September and 2019 is the deadliest in the past decade.
Duluth
Duluth's recreational trails are helping city remake its image
The pathways have become real estate selling points, a sign that Duluth's investments in rebranding itself as an outdoors haven are paying off.
Local
Bremer Bank is for sale, after trust splits with management
The move comes at a moment when Bremer Financial is financially healthy but contending with costs of keeping up with new technology. A deal could reap more than $1 billion for the Otto Bremer Trust.