More From Local
Home & Garden
New house inspired by girl's cancer fight sold as fundraiser
At the time, Adam Fischer didn't really understand what his leukemia diagnosis years ago meant —he was only 10 years old.
National
Central Minnesota strives to stay dementia friendly
Cristina Rodriguez will do something she considers fun on her November birthday. She'll teach people about dementia.
National
U Arabic department deals with dictionary's Nazi background
After professor Katrien Vanpee went over the syllabus with her Arabic class this semester, University of Minnesota student Lauren Meyers saw her usually lighthearted professor grow serious.
Minneapolis
Vikings' Kearse jailed, accused of driving drunk with a loaded gun
The fourth-year pro went around a construction barricade on I-94 in Minneapolis, according to the State Patrol.
Local
Woman found dead, man injured in Mendota Heights
Man was found in need of medical attention.