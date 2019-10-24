More from Star Tribune
St. Paul
Mayor Carter on racist threats: 'I'm not going to dwell on nasty experiences'
St. Paul police are investigating who may have sent threatening and racist messages to Mayor Melvin Carter in the days leading up to a contentious vote on organized trash collection.
Local
Protesters to gather outside U.S. Bank Stadium before tonight's Vikings game to decry Redskins name
Critics say the name and mascot is demeaning to Native Americans.
Local
Bridge repairs will close both directions of I-94 in Mpls. this weekend
Crews will be fixing the 25th Avenue bridge and a nearby pedestrian bridge during the closure.
National
Former dental practice owner pleads guilty to tax fraud
The former owner of a Duluth dental practice in Duluth has pleaded guilty to tax fraud.
Minneapolis
Police file assault charge over man punched leaving Trump rally
News media video of someone being punched while leaving President Donald Trump's rally in downtown Minneapolis two weeks ago has led to an arrest and…