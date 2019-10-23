More from Star Tribune
Local
Missouri farmer charged in killing of Wisconsin brothers
A Missouri cattle farmer charged Wednesday with two counts of first-degree murder shot two brothers from Wisconsin, burned their bodies and dumped the remains on a manure pile on his property, investigators said.
Variety
Foxconn plan for Wisconsin innovation centers on hold
Foxconn Technology Group promised to make a splash in Wisconsin beyond a massive manufacturing facility in the southeast part of the state, but there's little evidence that plans to build the so-called "innovation centers" are moving forward.
Local
The Latest: Slain Wisconsin brothers were shot, burned
The Latest on charges filed against a Missouri farmer in the killing of two brothers from Wisconsin (all times local):
Local
Two weeks of overnight closings of I-94 in Minneapolis begin Thursday
Crews will repair two bridges that were damaged by a truck last summer at the 25th/Riverside exit.
South Metro
Eagles locked in likely mating ritual catch attention of Apple Valley police
Just as officers called to the scene neared the birds, they freed themselves and soared off, police said.