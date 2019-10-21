More from Star Tribune
Man accused of twice running over crowd outside Minneapolis bar faces attempted murder charge
The other man in the vehicle has not been booked or charged.
Duluth
Judge approves $40 million settlement with Duluth diocese
The agreement also calls for the diocese to develop procedures to ensure children will be protected from sexual abuse in the future.
Variety
Union official: Fired Wisconsin school guard gets job back
A Wisconsin school district is rehiring a black security guard after he was fired last week for repeating a racial slur while telling a student not to use it, a union official said Monday.
National
Justice Kagan: High court must avoid partisan perceptions
Associate Justice Elena Kagan says it behooves the U.S. Supreme Court to realize there's a danger of the public seeing it as just a political institution — and to ensure that the court isn't seen that way.
Local
Trump trails top Democrats and Klobuchar in Minnesota Poll
The poll was conducted less than a week after President Trump visited Minneapolis for a high-profile campaign rally as part of an emerging effort by a Republican nominee to carry Minnesota for the first time since 1972.