Authorities ID 2 killed in crash in northwest Minnesota
Authorities have released the names of two people killed when their SUV collided with a semi-truck in northwestern Minnesota.
St. Paul
At least one dead in 4-vehicle crash on Hwy. 52 in St. Paul
The SUV driver failed to yield to the big rig at an intersection, according to authorities.
South Metro
Minnesota corrections officer charged with sexually assaulting female inmate
Incident comes less than 6 months after a similar one at Shakopee prison.
Local
Smoking, drinking down among Minn. students as vaping and mental health struggles surge
A new survey of Minnesota students reveals that while some risky behaviors have dropped, other problems are growing.
Local
Mille Lacs Band sues drug companies over prescription opioids
The federal lawsuit likely will be consolidated with many other cases in an Ohio courtroom.