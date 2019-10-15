More from Star Tribune
West Metro
Kulka, Busse face off for Bloomington mayor
Busse looking at 'gutsy endeavors,' Kulka seeks rollback of regulations.
National
Omar gets a primary challenger in organizer John Mason
Community organizer John Mason says he'll challenge U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar in a Democratic primary for Minnesota's 5th District.
National
GOP starts push to curb governor's veto powers
Republicans are starting a push to rein in Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' veto powers with a hearing on a constitutional amendment prohibiting him from using his veto pen to increase spending.
South Metro
Cub Foods joins other stores in asking customers not to openly carry guns
The grocery chain also said it would no longer sell e-cigarettes or vaporizers.
South Metro
Man pleads guilty to shooting 2 South St. Paul officers during eviction
The gunman has a history of mental illness, was angry over being evicted.