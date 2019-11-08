More from Star Tribune
Nebraska patrol says Minnesota man was hauling drugs
Authorities say a 30-year-old Minnesota man was arrested after Nebraska state troopers found hundreds of packages of THC products in his car.
National
Wisconsin gridlock between Democratic governor, lawmakers
A tumultuous week that put on full display the partisan agendas of Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican Legislature also revealed the limitations both face under divided government that more and more is resulting in gridlock.
National
Evers goes back to calling Capitol evergreen 'holiday tree'
Gov. Tony Evers has gone back to calling the state Capitol Christmas tree a holiday tree, reigniting an old fight over what to call the evergreen.
National
St. James man convicted of killing wife, stepdaughter
A southern Minnesota man has been convicted in the fatal shootings of his wife and his adult stepdaughter following an argument over a forgotten wedding anniversary.
St. Paul
Hand count Friday will decide two St. Paul City Council elections
At stake are the First and Sixth Ward races.