St. Paul
St. Paul's Carter to hold first listening session on gun violence tonight
'We will never accept violence as the norm,' Carter said.
National
The Latest: GOP leader accuses Evers of playing politics
The Latest on the Wisconsin Legislature's special session on gun control (all times local):
West Metro
Alleged anti-Muslim attack reported in Excelsior, group says
The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling for a hate crime investigation.
Duluth
Duluth gives Mayor Emily Larson another four years at city's helm
Duluthians also elected a slate of other officials, voting to fill five seats on the City Council and three on the school board.
National
Walz seeks agriculture disaster declaration for NW Minnesota
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has asked U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to declare a disaster for 12 counties of northwestern Minnesota where farmers are having a difficult harvest season.