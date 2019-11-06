More from Star Tribune
Milwaukee DA: Hate crime charges weighed in acid attack
Milwaukee's district attorney says he's considering hate crime charges against a 61-year-old white man suspected of splashing battery acid on a Hispanic man's face.
Minneapolis
Guilty plea in fatal stabbing near Hennepin theater district
Plea deal calls her the 39-year-old to serve about 8 years in prison and another 4-plus on supervised release.
Local
Documents show DHS broke law more than 200 times in past year
The Minnesota Department of Human Services violated state law with $52 million in contracts and grant commitments to vendors, Indian bands and other state government agencies without proper documentation, according to records.
Duluth
Castle Danger, Bent Paddle, other Northland brewers share recipes for success
Ursa Minor and Hoops also represented on a UMD entrepreneurship panel.
Local
Family asks for help in finding Minnesota hunter's killer
The family of a hunter who was fatally shot in Morrison County three years ago and sheriff's officials have created a video asking for help in solving the homicide.