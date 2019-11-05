More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
West Metro
Edina school vandalized with swastika
An Edina elementary school was vandalized over the weekend with a swastika and other offensive graffiti, School District officials said Monday.The suspect, whose identity has…
Local
Minneapolis man acted as 'helper' for 13 people casting fraudulent ballots, charges say
He said he was working for a campaign when forging his father's signature on absentee ballot submissions, according to police.
Local
SouthWest Transit expands service to help riders reach medical appointments
A federal grant is helping SW Prime MD program.
Local
Voters head to the polls on issues ranging from trash to schools
Voters across the Twin Cities arrived at the polls at sunrise on Tuesday morning to cast ballots on a variety of local races including school referendums, City Council and county commission seats.
North Metro
Fatal crash charges: Unlicensed drunk driver was found on I-35 rest stop bathroom floor
The crash occurred in Interstate 35 in North Branch, killing a 63-year-old man from Moose Lake.