DNR: Hunters killed slightly fewer bears in 2019
Wisconsin wildlife officials say hunters kill slightly fewer bears in 2019 than last year.
Eat & Drink
St. Paul's legendary O'Gara's won't reopen after all
"The changing regulatory environment and increased competition from taprooms made re-entering the market in St. Paul financially untenable," a statement from the owners read.
East Metro
State Patrol IDs driver jailed after fatally hitting pedestrian on I-94
Court records show she has been convicted twice for driving without a valid license.
Local
A tough row to hoe as farmers age: Young ones can't buy land
Farmers and the people who own farmland in America are aging, but they and their heirs are consolidating their grip on the nation's arable land. And it's nearly impossible for a beginning farmer to buy land.
South Metro
Officers shoot, kill suspect who barged into Cottage Grove home
The gunman "took several people hostage" from the same family before he was killed while trying to escape, the Cottage Grove police chief said during a news conference.