More From Local
Local
Largest November snowfall in nearly a decade (6-9") expected in Twin Cities
The National Weather Service predicts at least 6 inches of snow Tuesday into Wednesday.
South Metro
Baseball stadium proposed in Shakopee for revived Millers to call home
The venue would seat 8,500 and cost roughly $42 million to build.
West Metro
Murder charges filed against two men in Minneapolis man's death
The charges did not specify a possible motive in the killing of William C. Albrecht.
Local
Pre-Thanksgiving snowstorm could cause travel chaos in state
Snow is expected to fall starting late Tuesday afternoon, dropping up to 6 inches that will be whipped around by strong winds Wednesday.
Local
Police say Edina man suspected of killing 2 in Illinois has died
Authorities say a suburban Minneapolis man suspected of killing his ex-wife and her husband outside of their northern Illinois home has died days after he shot himself.