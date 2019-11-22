More from Star Tribune
St. Paul
Largest downtown St. Paul property owner embroiled in legal dispute
Madison Equities faces allegations that it did not pay workers for overtime hours.
Minneapolis
Mpls. council approves ban on conversion therapy
Minneapolis would be the first city in Minnesota to ban the controversial practice.
Local
Weapons recovered from Milwaukee encampment, man arrested
A man has been arrested after sheriff's deputies found an underground bunker and a stash of weapons in a secluded, wooded area along a river in Milwaukee.
Curious Minnesota
Why are there so many water towers in Minnesota — and what do they do?
Some cities — usually large ones — don't use water towers, but they are an unmistakable part of the Minnesota landscape. What do they do and why do we have so many of them?
West Metro
Brawl inside Robbinsdale hospital involving dozens results in lockdown
Dozens of people brawled inside North Memorial Health Hospital on Thursday and had the Robbinsdale facility in lockdown until police restored order, authorities said. The…