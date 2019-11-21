More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
St. Paul
Mayor Carter, Chief Axtell split on approach to gun violence
The mayor outlined a wide-ranging proposal that would use a "community-first" approach to confront what he calls a public health crisis. Police Chief Todd Axtell did not attend the presentation.
Local
2 people in car killed in head-on crash with semi in SE. Minnesota
The collision occurred on Hwy. 14 in Claremont, the patrol said.
National
Correction: Nurse Training-Veto story
In a story Nov. 20 about Wisconsin's governor vetoing a Republican-backed bill, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the bill would have reduced the number of training hours that nurses would have to complete. It would have reduced the number of training hours that nursing aides would have to complete.
Home & Garden
Bucks star Antetokounmpo suing home remodeling contractor
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is suing a home remodeling contractor he says failed to perform the work for which he was hired.
Duluth
Local governments must decide whether to remain in massive opioid lawsuit
Local governments are weighing how to get the most from the drug companies they blame for causing the epidemic.