More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
National
Wisconsin poll shows 40% support for removal of Trump
The support for impeaching and removing President Donald Trump from office appears to be decreasing in Wisconsin, a key swing state in the 2020 election.
National
Milwaukee Mayor Barrett to seek fifth term in office
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says he is running for a fifth term in office.
Variety
Man convicted of sexually assaulting boy given probation
A man convicted of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child has been sentenced to probation in Dane County.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis stops battery collection amid fire concerns
The change is part of larger effort to have rechargeable batteries taken to Hennepin County hazardous waste sites.
National
The Latest: Guard clarifies whistleblower reprisal probe
The Latest on efforts to discharge a Wisconsin National Guard sexual assault whistleblower (all times local):