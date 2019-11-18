More from Star Tribune
Local
Hennepin District Judge Fred Karasov, in rehabilitation after cardiac arrest, to retire at end of year
Karasov has been on medical leave since September.
North Metro
Police: Suspects ran down man in north Minneapolis alley, fatally shot him twice in head
Gunman was among three who ran after the victim following a car chase, according to authorities.
Local
More than 800 homeless Minnesota veterans finding stability with housing vouchers
While the VASH voucher program has helped more than 800 Minnesota veterans find housing, recruiting landlords has been a tough process.
East Metro
31-year sentence for fatal gang shooting at Hmong fest in St. Paul
The gunman will serve more than 20 years in prison and the balance on supervised release.
Local
Costly water contamination from chemicals has Bemidji looking for solutions
The PFAS chemicals that have plagued east-metro communities are also in firefighting foams used in several cities throughout Minnesota.