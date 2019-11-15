More from Star Tribune
Upper Midwest sugar beet farmers endure difficult harvest
It's been a bitter harvest for many Minnesota and North Dakota sugar beet farmers.
Local
University of Minnesota doctor scarred child's face with laser treatment, lawsuit says
An attorney for the family said the girl's face is permanently scarred.
West Metro
Plymouth approves plan for long-vacant mall site
Project would offer units for families and seniors, commercial space and a park-and-ride ramp.
Local
Man accused of tossing acid on Latino due in Milwaukee court
A 61-year-old man accused of throwing acid on a Latino man's face is due in court in a case that's being prosecuted as a hate crime.
Local
Truck driver dies after striking power pole in Fergus Falls
The State Patrol said the driver possibly had a medical emergency before the crash.