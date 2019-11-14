More from Star Tribune
It's Give to the Max Day: Minnesota nonprofits aim to raise more than $21 million
More than 5,000 nonprofits and schools seek donations on the "giving holiday."
Local
Free beer and cuddles with a kitten on Give to the Max Day
Nonprofits hope to break state's record on Give to the Max Day
Local
Sheriff makes plea after many fishing on vast N. Minnesota lake are rescued
Authorities want resort owners to tell anglers not to go on the ice this early in the season.
National
Report: Wisconsin taxes have dropped over past 2 decades
A new report shows that taxes paid by Wisconsin residents as a share of personal income have fallen by more than two percentage points over the past 20 years.
Local
DNA on discarded cigarette leads to homicide charges
Prosecutors say a discarded cigarette led to charges against a man accused in a fatal tavern shooting in Oshkosh.