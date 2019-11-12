More from Star Tribune
Third man sentenced to probation in cannon death
A third man has been sentenced to probation for his role in the death of a man killed when a homemade cannon exploded in Waupaca County.
Local
Most Wisconsin schools, districts meet expectations
More Wisconsin schools and districts are meeting or exceeding expectations than last year as measured on report cards released publicly Tuesday by the state education department, although dozens of schools and one district received the lowest ranking.
Minneapolis
Minnesota lakes are freezing weeks ahead of schedule
Monday marked the coldest high on Nov. 11 in three decades in the Twin Cities. New lowest-high records were set across the northern part of Minnesota as an arctic air mass moved through the state and much of the country.
Local
Verso mills in Maine, Wisconsin sold to Pennsylvania company
A specialty paper producer in Pennsylvania plans to buy Verso paper mills in Jay, Maine, and Stevens Point, Wisconsin, in a deal worth $400 million.
Local
Lodge destroyed by fire in St. Louis County
Authorities say the Voyageur Park Lodge in northeastern Minnesota has been destroyed by fire.