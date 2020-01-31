More from Star Tribune
Driving a snowplow is draining, unpredictable job
David Gotlibson remembers his first day plowing snow for Eau Claire County. A winter storm dumped 14 inches of fresh powder, so the newcomer had his hands full.
Books
Sauk Centre girls school book stirs up stories of trauma
Most women who spent time incarcerated at the Sauk Centre Home School for Girls did not talk about the experience with their descendants, said Sheila O'Connor, a professor, author and granddaughter of one such woman.
Variety
Ski wear company Arctica grows SW Wisconsin garment district
Geoff Werner's passion for skiing and his career in outdoor apparel intersected about 10 years ago in his Shorewood Hills garage.
West Metro
Feds: Man held women against their will, prostituted them out of Bloomington motel
Darnell Stennis has a history of meeting women on Facebook and forcing them into prostitution.
St. Paul
St. Paul's Rice Street Rocker giving back through 'Old School' gym
Storied local boxer Mike Evgen has finally found a spot for his passion, helping mentor kids on St. Paul's East Side.