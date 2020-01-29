More from Star Tribune
West Metro
After vehement public debate, Plymouth won't join GreenStep Cities
The statewide program offers a list of actions that cities can take to improve their sustainability and environmental protection.
Minneapolis
Abdi Warsame chosen to lead Minneapolis public housing agency
The Minneapolis City Council member received unanimous approval Wednesday to lead the agency.
Local
Minnesota priest apologizes after criticizing Islam in sermon
The Rev. Nick VanDenBroeke's apology came Wednesday night via a statement from the archdiocese.
Local
Record high water, ice jams on Mississippi River could bring rare winter floods to southern Minnesota
The problem stems from the state's record wet year in 2019.
East Metro
Bethel University program offers relief for students from costly textbooks
Officials say some students have withdrawn from courses due to high costs of textbooks.