Wisconsin man charged after fatal road-rage stabbing
A Wisconsin man was charged Monday after a fatal case of road rage.
Local
Suspected cases of coronavirus in Minnesota turn out to be negative
Tests by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have confirmed that two Minnesotans who became sick after recent travels to Wuhan, China,…
Local
Fond du Lac Band to require permits to access its land
The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa will now require permits for most people to access its lands in northeastern Minnesota.
Duluth
Duluth paper mill asking for $2 million state loan to stave off closure
The Verso mill is looking at $34.5 million in upgrades to adapt to changing demand.
Local
Minneapolis school changes to be discussed at community meeting tonight
District leaders weighing several models to revamp school system.