Local
City Pages names Emily Cassel as first woman editor-in-chief
City Pages, the Twin Cities’ largest alternative weekly newspaper, on Thursday named Emily Cassel as the first woman editor-in-chief in its 40-year history. The 28-year-old…
Minneapolis
Citing self-defense, prosecutors decline to charge suspect, 67, in fatal light rail stabbing
The Hennepin County Attorney's office will not file charges in the fatal stabbing this week on a Blue Line light rail train in Bloomington.In…
West Metro
Man stabbed to death on Blue Line train in Bloomington is ID'd
A suspect was arrested; incident began with verbal altercation.
Variety
Correction: Exchange-Pickleball story
A member exchange from Minnesota Public Radio News sent Dec. 24, 2019, erroneously included a reference to a Wiffle ball. This story removes that reference because Wiffle is a trademarked item.
South Metro
Fergus Falls woman pleads guilty to murdering 6-year-old
Pyschologists disagreed about whether Bobbie Christine Bishop was competent to stand trial.